Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce Bringing Business, Youth Together

Youth and young adults ages 14 to 21 are invited to join the free Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce’s “Bringing Youth and Business Together” event Tuesday at the Goleta Boys & Girls Club.

Participants will learn how to network with businesses, participate in mock interviews, and have their résumés reviewed by professional staff. Is your son or daughter, niece or nephew thinking about a summer job or internship? Have them learn the tools they need to be successful.

Pizza and refreshments will be served! Youth will participate in business-oriented competitions to win great prizes!

No need to register, just show up at the door. There is no charge for the event, which will take place from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Goleta Boys & Girls Club, 5701 Hollister Ave.

— Cortney Hebert is the business and communications coordinator for the Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce.