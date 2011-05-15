Friday, April 27 , 2018, 7:03 am | Fair 47º

 
 
 
 

Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce Bringing Business, Youth Together

Goleta Boys & Girls Club networking event includes mock interviews, résumé reviews

By Cortney Hebert for the Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce | May 15, 2011 | 5:39 a.m.

Youth and young adults ages 14 to 21 are invited to join the free Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce’s “Bringing Youth and Business Together” event Tuesday at the Goleta Boys & Girls Club.

Participants will learn how to network with businesses, participate in mock interviews, and have their résumés reviewed by professional staff. Is your son or daughter, niece or nephew thinking about a summer job or internship? Have them learn the tools they need to be successful.

Pizza and refreshments will be served! Youth will participate in business-oriented competitions to win great prizes!

No need to register, just show up at the door. There is no charge for the event, which will take place from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Goleta Boys & Girls Club, 5701 Hollister Ave.

Click here for more information about the Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce. Become a fan of the Goleta Valley chamber on Facebook. Follow the chamber of Twitter: @goletachamber.

— Cortney Hebert is the business and communications coordinator for the Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce.

