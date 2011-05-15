Friday, April 27 , 2018, 6:55 am | Fair 47º

 
 
 
 

Marymount of Santa Barbara Fifth-Graders Get Everything Write in Rotary Essay Contest

Three students easily pass the Four-Way Test in sweep of grade-level awards

By Amy Giles for Marymount of Santa Barbara | May 15, 2011 | 8:36 p.m.

In an unprecedented feat, Marymount of Santa Barbara fifth-graders swept all three of the top awards in the Rotary Club of Santa Barbara’s Four-­Way Test Essay Contest in the fourth- through sixth-grade division.

Marymount of Santa Barbara fifth-graders Hope Figgins, Sam Fuller and Chris Jablonka, along with fifth-grade teacher Mary Beth McLain, show off their Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Four-Way Test Essay Contest awards.
Marymount of Santa Barbara fifth-graders Hope Figgins, Sam Fuller and Chris Jablonka, along with fifth-grade teacher Mary Beth McLain, show off their Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Four-Way Test Essay Contest awards. (Marymount of Santa Barbara photo)

Honored at the April 29 Rotary Club of Santa Barbara luncheon were first-prize winner Sam Fuller, second-prize winner Hope Figgins and third-prize winner Chris Jablonka.

Marymount students explored the Four-­‐Way Test in their Writing Workshop during Language Arts class. Marymount fifth-grade teacher Mary Beth McLain guided her students through a writing process, which included a peer editing phase designed to stimulate healthy and constructive discussion between students in the classroom.

The blindly judged contest drew hundreds of entrants from many schools across Santa Barbara County, and the first-prize winner from each division had the honor of reading his or her essay aloud to the packed Reagan Room at Fess Parker’s DoubleTree Resort.

The prompt for the the contest was the Rotary International’s hallmark, the Four-Way Test — a test that helps Rotarians consider the following questions when taking any action or making decisions:

1. Is it the truth?

2. Is it fair to all concerned?

3. Will it build goodwill and better friendships?

4. Will it be beneficial to all concerned?

The specific challenge was to describe how living by the outlined principles affects one’s behavior, the behavior of family, friends and/or schoolmates.

“Today is especially confusing to determined what is really right and wrong,” former Rotary International director Lars-Olaf Fredriksson wrote on the organization’s Web site. “But the fundamentals of Rotary are bound to universal ethics and humanity without any boundaries between race, religion or ethnic background.”

Marymount of Santa Barbara, 2130 Mission Ridge Road, is an independent school with 210 boys and girls in junior kindergarten through eighth grade. Click here for more information.

— Amy Giles is an admissions assistant at Marymount of Santa Barbara.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 