Friday, April 27 , 2018, 7:02 am | Fair 47º

 
 
 
 

Randy Alcorn: Bin Laden Laughing at U.S. from His Grave

America and Americans have compromised our principles to 'win' the War on Terror

By Randy Alcorn, Noozhawk Columnist | May 15, 2011 | 8:11 a.m.

Now that the jubilation surrounding the execution of Osama bin Laden has subsided, let’s soberly assess the importance of this accomplishment. While bin Laden’s assassination satisfies vengeance, it certainly is not a complete triumph. The Islamic-terrorist hydra has many heads that would need to be removed if the United States is to achieve total victory over this enemy. Considering that it took nearly a decade and untold millions of dollars to remove much of bin Laden’s head, total victory may be a ways off yet.

Still, with this one audacious, surgical strike by America’s most elite commandos, President Barack ObamaPresident Barack Obama has done much to reinvigorate national pride and restore America’s self-confidence. It has reassured Americans, and the world, of America’s unassailable power and unyielding commitment to victory over any enemy.

At a time when even Superman has renounced his U.S. citizenship, the symbolic power of this one victory cannot be underestimated. It has momentarily displaced nagging national doubts fueled by high unemployment, persistent recession, crumbling infrastructure, deteriorating education, soaring gas prices and crushing national debt. Yes, we may be flirting with financial collapse, we may be nearly politically dysfunctional from the poisoned polemics of ideology, but for now we can still kick ass anywhere in the world.

Obama is, if anything, a practical politician who understands the power of symbolism. His gutsy gamble to take out bin Laden has flummoxed the nattering nabobs of negativity — to borrow an alliteration from the late Vice President Spiro Agnew — who have been unremitting in their nearly hysterical efforts to denigrate him.

His noisy detractors are now stumbling about to reconcile their patriotism with their malicious portrayal of him. Jeeze, how can a Kenyan, Muslim, socialist dispatch the nation’s arch nemesis — and with such courageous and decisive leadership? All that birther nonsense — the Donald Trump circus, the insinuations that Obama is a Muslim — look even more pathetically petty and irrationally irrelevant now.

Meanwhile, Obama has refused to make public the death photos of bin Laden, because he says, “that is not who we are.” It may be more appropriate to say that is not who we should be and ask, who have we become since the 9/11 attacks?

With the insidiously named Patriot Act and the pervasive Homeland Security apparatus, we have capitulated to fear and have accepted police-state tactics that are antithetical to the founding principles of our nation — principles with which we have always measured our exceptionalism as the world’s greatest democracy, defender of human rights and beacon of freedom.

We have compromised our ethics regarding treatment of our enemies or those suspected of being such. We now admittedly employ torture and incarcerate suspects in concentration camps where they languish for years without due process of law. Once that ethical line is crossed for foreign enemies of the state, how long before it is crossed for U.S. citizens suspected of being such? Not long. Ask the Americans of Japanese decent who were confined to remote concentration camps during World War II, or those Americans of Mideast decent who have been spirited away to prisons during the War on Terror.

On two fronts, U.S. forces are mired in a seemingly endless war on terror. The military expeditions in Iraq and Afghanistan have cost thousands of American lives and more than $1 trillion — so far. It is difficult to calculate an acceptable return on these costly ventures.

The way we are going about it, any victory over terrorism will be a Pyrrhic victory. Although he now sleeps with the fishes, Osama bin Laden has a victory that we have given him. Our panicked reaction to his 9/11 attacks has undermined our constitutional rights, drained our treasury, killed thousands of our military men and women, and compromised our ethics. We have allowed him to change us from what we should be, to what we have become — fair-weather Americans who abandon our principles, surrender our rights and diminish our freedom for government’s tenuous promise of physical safety. As long as we continue to react like this, bin Laden will laugh from his grave.

— Santa Barbara political observer Randy Alcorn can be contacted at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Click here to read previous columns.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 