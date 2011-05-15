Santa Barbara Man Dies of Stab Wounds from Isla Vista Fight

A Santa Barbara man died after being stabbed during a fight in Isla Vista early Sunday, and authorities are searching for a suspect.

Vincent Velasquez, 26, of Santa Barbara, was pronounced dead at Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital around 12:30 a.m. Sunday after a friend drove him to the emergency room, according to Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department spokesman Drew Sugars.

Sugars said sheriff’s deputies who had been called to the hospital learned that the man had been stabbed during a fight in the 6600 block of Abrego Road.

Sheriff’s detectives are investigating the incident as a homicide.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the sheriff’s Criminal Investigations Division at 805.681.4150 or the Sheriff’s Anonymous Tip Line at 805.681.4171. Click here to leave a confidential tip on the Sheriff’s Department Web site.

