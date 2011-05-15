Up to Inch of Rain Possible as Late Storm Moves Ashore Monday Night

A wet Pacific storm is expected to move ashore Monday night and the National Weather Service said up to an inch of rain could fall on Santa Barbara County before the system pushes east.

The weather service said the unusual mid-May storm has the potential to be unseasonably wet. A half-inch to an inch of rain is forecast for Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties late Monday and into Tuesday morning. Southwest-facing slopes are likely to receive the brunt of the downpour, and backcountry snowfall levels could be as low as 6,000 feet.

Gusty south to southwest winds are expected to accompany the storm, which may generate scattered showers in its wake.

Monday’s forecast is for partly sunny conditions, with a high near 65. Calm winds are expected to increase to 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph by Monday afternoon. The rain is expected to arrive just before midnight Monday.

The rain is likely to hang around through Tuesday morning, with continued showers possible through Wednesday morning. West northwest wind between 10 and 15 mph is forecast, with gusts to 20 mph. Tuesday’s temperatures are expected to be in the low 60s.

By Wednesday, temperatures should be climbing to near 70 with mostly clear conditions forecast the rest of the week.

Click here for the complete National Weather Service forecast.

Click here for the county Office of Emergency Services. Click here to sign up for the OES’ messaging service. Follow the OES on Facebook.

— Noozhawk publisher Bill Macfadyen can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk. Become a fan of Noozhawk on Facebook.