Green2Gold’s Alan Tratner Honored for Lifetime Achievement

Environmental pioneer is recognized by the International Green Industry Hall of Fame

By Techbrew | May 15, 2012 | 12:34 p.m.

Alan Tratner
Alan Tratner

Alan Tratner — who helped create the original Earth Day 1970, is a staff member of Environmental Quality Magazine, participated in the first United Nations Conference on the Human Environment in Stockholm, Sweden, in 1972, who founded the Environmental Education Group with its historic and current core projects of Green2Gold, FD3 World Helping Projects, Techbrew events and “Cashing In on the Green Economy”, co-sponsor of the Clean Business Investment Summit and was a former professor of environment and energy — was honored by the highest recognition bestowed by the International Green Industry Hall of Fame for Lifetime Achievement, in two days of annual ceremonies at California State University-Fresno last Thursday and Friday.

Tratner with his teammate, Lielle Arad, the global director of public affairs, also presented at Thursday evening’s VIP Banquet, and a plenary session of their “Sustainable Planet and the Total Vantage Point” for attendees, sponsors and various regional schools attending Friday.

The IGIHOF ceremonies, which featured a keynote on “Agriculture Meets the Environment” theme and climate change, were live streamed on the Internet to the world. The event was a model of sustainable low waste and low-impact planning. A showcase of exhibits of various nominees and resources were available to all attendees. Ed Begley Jr. was also inducted into this year’s IGIHOF.

“Alan Tratner has been a stellar voice for the green movement from the early days (1970s) and has never let up,” said Sam Geil, founder of IGIHOF. “His body of work is unmatched and touches a number of green elements. Alan has continued to dedicate his life to teaching others just how important protecting our planet and natural resources is for this and future generations. We all owe Alan a great deal of respect and recognition for all his great works. The International Green Industry Hall of Fame is honored to have Alan Tratner as a Lifetime Achievement Award recipient.”

Tratner has an amazing record of activities, with the master of ceremonies saying that his bio “will come out in an e-book.”

In addition to the achievements listed above, Tratner is a prolific inventor in renewable energy and transportation, a serial entrepreneur and has helped more than 100,000 members of Green2Gold and IWI for more than 40 years. He has conducted more than 4,000 workshops and seminars around the globe, from Stanford University to Moscow, Russia.

Tratner created and managed the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Santa Barbara County Small Business Development Center, and is a SCORE counselor. He has been dubbed the “Minister of Ideas” by the media and has appeared on and been featured in most of the leading media of our times, from CNN to the Wall Street Journal, in addition to numerous radio programs and newspapers.

Tratner was co-host of nationally syndicated New Venture Money Show and Inventors Workshop of the Air on the Business Radio Network in 90 USA cities. He was editor in chief of the Energies Journal of the American Solar Energy Society, publisher of the Geothermal Energy Magazine and Geothermal World Directory, was executive director of the Geothermal Energy Association and Green Retail Association, was director of the Green Business Conferences, and created the first national Eco Inventors and Entrepreneurs Workshops, and the New Environmental Technologies Exhibits at Eco Expo’s across America during the 1990s. He has received numerous awards and recognitions, ranging from the White House to governors, mayors and now a Lifetime Achievement Award and induction into the International Green Industries Hall of Fame.

Tratner said in accepting the induction how emotional it was to receive this recognition for his green and planet caring activities and long dedication, that had inspired him from the early 1960s, and how he is even more excited about his current activities and the future and Environmental Education Group’s new programs, and to inspire and demonstrate long-term solutions and responsible balanced practices to industry, students, inventors and entrepreneurs.

Organizations and institutions interested in scheduling “The Sustainable Planet and the Total Vantage Point,” “Cashing In on Green Economy” or Techbrew or developing a Green2Gold Incubator Ecosystems in a community can contact Arad at 310.663.2609 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

