Bishop Garcia Diego High Stages ‘The King and I’

The spring musical will be performed Friday and Saturday in the school's main gym

By Ashley Snider for Bishop Garcia Diego High School | May 15, 2012 | 9:34 p.m.

Allison Swift and Patrick Schlesselmann will star in Bishop Garcia Diego High School’s production of the Rodgers and Hammerstein classic The King and I.

Featuring fabulous professional sets and costumes, The King and I is based on the true story of an English widow, Anna Leonowens, who journeys to Siam in the 1860s to teach and bring Western culture to the palace of the King of Siam.

Swift has accepted a scholarship to attend Oklahoma City University in the fall, where she will pursue a degree in musical theater.

Performances will take place at 7 p.m. this Friday and Saturday, May 18-19, in the main gym. Tickets for all seats are $10

— Ashley Snider is the director of admissions and public relations at Bishop Garcia Diego High School.

