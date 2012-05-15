The Black Keys Bringing World Tour to Santa Barbara

In support of El Camino, The Black Keys have extended their worldwide tour, which Rolling Stone calls “their biggest, baddest tour ever,” and will rock the famed Santa Barbara Bowl at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 2, with special guest Tegan and Sara. Tickets go on sale at 11 a.m. this Saturday, May 19.

Concert tickets and album packages are available at the band’s website. The Black Keys are teaming up with Tickets-for-Charity to offer fans access to some of the best seats in the house. Proceeds will benefit Community Support Services in Akron, Ohio, and the W.O. Smith Music School in Nashville, Tenn.

Additionally, to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the band’s first album, The Big Come Up, iTunes will make the record available for $5.99 for one week. Released Dec. 6, 2011, on Nonesuch Records, El Camino was produced by Danger Mouse and The Black Keys and was recorded in the band’s new hometown of Nashville during the spring of 2011. The record debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard Top 200 and has already been certified RIAA Gold.

In anticipation of the release, the duo joined Steve Buscemi on the Dec. 2 episode of Saturday Night Live. This was the band’s second time in 2011 as musical guests on the show, a “rare distinction,” said Rolling Stone. The band also recently graced the cover of Rolling Stone (Jan. 19 issue).

Tegan and Sara have played countless festivals around the world, including Coachella, Bonnaroo, Glastonbury, Lollapalooza and Austin City Limits, and have toured with artists such as Cyndi Lauper, Neil Young, The Pretenders, The Killers, Jack Johnson, Ben Folds, City and Colour, Death Cab For Cutie, Weezer and Paramore.

Since 2003, they have headlined tours in North America, Europe, Asia and Australia, consistently selling out theaters around the world. Their music has been featured in major network television programs including 90210, Parenthood, Grey’s Anatomy, Veronica Mars, The Vampire Diaries and One Tree Hill. Their original 2004 breakthrough song, “Walking with a Ghost,” was eventually paid the high honor of being covered by The White Stripes. The sisters enjoy reading, hair, ships, vampires, hot dogs, talking and relating to elderly people, self-soothing, rearranging furniture and giving excellent advice.

Tickets for the Oct. 2 concert range from $54 to $79, plus applicable service charges, and are available at all Ticketmaster outlets, including the Arlington Theatre, the Santa Barbara Bowl box office and Walmart. To charge by phone, call 800.745.3000. Click here to order online.

— Jesse Lee Weiss represents Nederlander Concerts.