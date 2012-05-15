EOS Lounge to Host ‘Cocktails for a Cause’ Fundraiser

Proceeds will support doctors Chris and Maya Powers, who will serve the poor in Tanzania

This Friday, May 18, the EOS Lounge will host the “Cocktails for a Cause” fundraiser to support the James C. Carey Memorial Fund, which strives to help doctors help those most in need in Africa.

Funds raised by the event will go toward the first recipients, Drs. Chris and Maya Powers, and their three-year commitment to serve the poor in Tanzania later this year.

Today, many young doctors are graduating medical school with loans in excess of $100,000. Deferment is an option for those interested in serving; but upon returning from three years overseas, the accrued interest has the potential to increase the total loan by 50 percent. This burden of debt prevents young doctors from being able to follow a call to serve in the missions as early Mission Doctor James Carey did with his family.

The James C. Carey Memorial Fund was established to generate the income to make monthly medical school loan payments for doctors serving long term with the Mission Doctors Association.

The $25 ticket price includes a “mission possible” drink, hors d’oeuvres, a performance by hometown musical sensation Bad Jack, and a special opportunity to learn more about this unique group making differences for more than 50 years.

RSVP to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or call 213.368.1872.

— Jessie Franks represents the Cocktails for a Cause event.