Friday, June 22 , 2018, 12:10 pm | Fog/Mist 61º

 
 
 
 

Local News

County Supervisors Hear Plan to Consolidate Services for Homeless

The proposal calls for nonprofit groups to join forces under a single leader to help get people off the streets

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | May 16, 2012 | 2:54 a.m.

Streamlining efforts to reach out to Santa Barbara County’s homeless population was a topic brought before the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, and if public comment was any indication, the county’s biggest efforts could be combining forces in the future.

Bringing Our Community Home, Common Ground Santa Barbara and the county’s Homeless Advisory Committees would consolidate, according to a plan brought forward by Third District Supervisor Doreen Farr

She commended the efforts of those involved in working to end homelessness, while saying that efforts could be consolidated.

“While there was a lot of energy ... we could do a better job of coordinating resources,” she said.

At the same time, homeless-related issues have continued to come before the board. Increasing homelessness because of AB109, grand jury reports that have implored the supervisors to take action and warming centers that have needed funding have all been issues directly related to people living on the streets in Santa Barbara County.

Farr said the groups have come up with a new model that will help volunteers get involved in an easier way.

“This is going to create a system where everyone who wants to be involved will have a place to start,” she said. 

At the heart of the changes would be someone who is paid to serve the role of “air traffic controller,” Farr said, directing the various efforts and serving as the point person. That position would be funded by all of the agencies involved, and would be supervised by an executive committee.

The county recently published a report that stated it could save 25 percent by housing and treating people instead of relying on the jail system. Some advocates said the county’s estimates were on the low side, and that even more savings could be achieved by housing.

“We can start to save a lot of money,” Farr said.

Because existing boards and committees would have to be dissolved to form the new organization, Farr said, the county would have to do further analysis and report back.

Of the dozen or so speakers, all supported the consolidation.

Common Ground’s Rob Fredericks said that what volunteers discovered while surveying the homeless last year was “saddening, but not a surprise.” 

Of those surveyed, 932 or 82 percent were deemed vulnerable, or at a high risk of death if they continued to stay on the streets.

The three groups worked to develop the structure that went before supervisors Tuesday.

Sylvia Bernard, co-executive director of Bringing Our Community Home, also declared her support. If such an infrastructure had been in place, the Lompoc shelter crisis that occurred earlier this year wouldn’t have been as dramatic, she said.

Representatives from the Homeless Advisory Committee also echoed their support.

Rolf Geyling, a member of the South Coast Advisory Committee and executive director of the Rescue Mission, also encouraged the supervisors to move forward.

“No agency can confront this problem alone,” he said, adding that it takes the collaboration of as many as eight agencies to move people off the streets successfully.

Fifth District Supervisor Steve Lavagnino said there’s been no central agency coordinating efforts in the past, and “this is something that’s been long overdue.”

Second District Supervisor Janet Wolf said she still had questions about the specifics of the plan, including how the central staff person would be paid. She was apprehensive about the possibility of spending more money in a time of multi-million-dollar deficits facing the county.

“We would ultimately be saving money and resources,” Farr said, giving the warming centers as an example of a county partnership that gave funding to non-profits to coordinate the outreach.

First District Supervisor Salud Carbajal said that the county cannot afford to to pass on what’s being done.

“For me, this report yells, ‘Savings, savings, savings,’” he said. “I see this as an effort to help streamline.”

The supervisors ultimately voted to have the CEO come back to them with more details about the program,including cost and goals, and will later vote on the plan.

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 