Dan Moll Joins CALM Board of Trustees

The real estate broker has been actively involved in the community for nearly 30 years

CALM is pleased to announce that Dan Moll has joined the CALM Board of Trustees.

Moll is a commercial real estate broker and one of the founding partners of Hayes Commercial Group, which specializes in sales and leasing of commercial real estate in the greater Santa Barbara area.

Moll has been actively involved in the Santa Barbara community for nearly 30 years. Presently, he is also serving on the board of Girls Inc. of Santa Barbara and previously as a board officer of the Santa Barbara Rape Crisis Center.

He is married and has four children.



“As a Santa Barbara community member for nearly 30 years, and as a father of four, the safety of our community’s children is of the utmost importance to me,” Moll said. “Our community is fortunate to have organizations like CALM that remind us to speak up and advocate for children, and I’m honored to contribute to CALM’s efforts to prevent child abuse in Santa Barbara County.”

CALM was founded in 1970 to reach stressed parents before they hurt their children. CALM continues to be the only nonprofit agency in Santa Barbara County focusing solely on preventing, assessing, and treating child abuse and family violence through comprehensive, cutting-edge programs. Since its inception, CALM has touched the lives of more than 100,000 children. Last year alone it served more than 5,000 clients.

CALM offers children, families, and adults a safe, non-judgmental, caring, and strength-based environment to heal and increase family well-being.

For more information about all of CALM’s services, click here or call 805.965.2376.

— Jennifer Guess is a publicist representing CALM.