Exposure Incident Leads to Arrest at Dos Pueblos High

The suspect, Jonathon Ruben Josua Mendoza, is taken into custody at a home about two blocks from the school

A 20-year-old Goleta man was arrested Tuesday after he allegedly exposed himself to a group of female students at Dos Pueblos High School in Goleta, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

The incident occurred at about 11 a.m. at the school’s football field, and was reported immediately, said sheriff’s spokesman Drew Sugars, but the suspect was gone when officers arrived a few minutes later.

Jonathon Ruben Josua Mendoza was taken into custody at a home on Mendocino Drive, about two blocks from the school, after a school resource deputy was able to identify him from witness statements, Sugars said.

Mendoza was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of misdemeanor indecent exposure, Sugars said. He also was found to be in possession of a concealed dagger, a felony, and was being held on $20,000 bail, Sugars said.

