High Winds Expected Tuesday Afternoon and Overnight

Low-pressure system in Nevada likely to generate gusts up to 50 mph, especially in southern Santa Barbara County

A wind advisory is in effect through Tuesday night for southern Santa Barbara County, with gusts to 50 mph possible, according to the National Weather Service.

Forecasters say a low-pressure system moving through Nevada will generate strong winds from 3 p.m. Tuesday until about 3 a.m. Wednesday. The strongest gusts are expected below the passes and canyons of the Santa Ynez Range, the National Weather Service said.

Even stronger gusts — up to 60 mph — are expected in the Interstate 5 corridor over the Grapevine north of Los Angeles, according to the forecast.

The National Weather Service warned that the windy conditions are likely to create hazardous driving conditions on Highway 101 and Highway 154, especially for trucks, campers and other high-profile vehicles.

Mostly sunny skies are expected for the next week, with highs in the low to mid-70s and overnight lows in the mid-50s.

