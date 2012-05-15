Highway 1 Reopened After Accident Downs Power Lines

Vehicle struck a power pole near Jalama Road south of Lompoc, according to the CHP

Highway 1 south of Lompoc has reopened, almost two hours after a vehicle accident and resulting vegetation fire closed the busy commuter route in both directions, according to the California Highway Patrol.

At about 12:40 p.m., a vehicle struck a power power near Jalama Road, damaging the pole and downing live power lines, according to the CHP. With live wires on the roadway, officials blocked southbound traffic at Highway 246, and northbound traffic near the accident site.

There was no immediate word as to whether anyone was injured.

The downed lines sparked a vegetation fire, which was quickly contained by Santa Barbara County firefighters, the CHP said.

PG&E crews were reported to be on scene fixing the damaged pole and lines.

The roadway was reopened at about 2:20 p.m., the CHP said.

Check back for more details as the become available.

