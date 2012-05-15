Wednesday, June 20 , 2018, 3:38 am | Fair 57º

 
 
 
 

Rosie the Saint Bernard Named Pet Vet Star Winner

Owners Larry and Jo Gore donate the $1,000 cash prize and year of free services to DAWG

By Christine Gardner for Rolling Pet Vet | May 15, 2012 | 7:28 p.m.

Rolling Pet Vet is proud to present the 2012 Pet Vet Star, Rosie the Saint Bernard puppy. Rosie won by generating 38 percent of all votes and receiving an average of 4.77 out of 5 stars.

Larry Gore and Rosie
At the awards ceremony, Rosie and the other four finalists received trophies, flowers and cheers. Rosie and her owners, Larry and Jo Gore, graciously accepted the awards and then donated the $1,000 and the year of free Rolling Pet Vet services to the Santa Barbara division of the Dog Adoption & Welfare Group.

“We would like for the cash and the free vet services to go towards getting an older dog the care it needs and a chance at adoption,” Larry Gore said.

Rolling Pet Vet also celebrated the grand opening of the mobile veterinary hospital and the launch of its website, RollingPetVet.com. The celebration included a ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by Santa Barbara Region Chamber of Commerce President Steve Cushman, food catered by Taqueria La Colmena, and the open bar were sponsored by Oreana Winery, American Health International, Jorgensen and Abaxis.

Rolling Pet Vet is now officially open for business and servicing the greater Santa Barbara area with quality low stress veterinary care at your doorstep in a state-of-the-art mobile hospital.

The next steps for Rosie include a photo session and starring in the Rolling Pet Vet television commercial. Rosie’s photo will also be added to the Rolling Pet Vet Mobile Hospital for the remainder of the year.

Rolling Pet Vet is a high-quality, convenient solution for keeping pets healthy and happy. Compassionate, experienced doctors deliver 24-hour/seven-day-a-week care to your doorstep in a fully equipped, 26-foot mobile veterinary hospital. For more information, click here or call 805.350.1399.

— Christine Gardner is the founder of Rolling Pet Vet.

 

