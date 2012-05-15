Cancer Prevention Fair Set for Saturday at SBNC’s Eastside Clinic

Free and low-cost screenings will be available to the uninsured or under-insured

Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics, the Cancer Center of Santa Barbara and Cottage Health System will host a Cancer Prevention Fair from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday to provide free and low-cost cancer screenings for community members who are uninsured or under-insured.

The screenings will be held at SBNC’s Eastside Neighborhood Clinic, 915 N. Milpas St. in Santa Barbara. Screenings and information are available in Spanish and English.

Attendees who qualify will be eligible for free cancer screenings, including skin cancer screenings (for those age 20 or older), visual oral cancer screening (age 30-plus), clinical breast exams (for age 40-plus), and colon cancer at-home screening kits (for ages 50 to 75).

Future appointments for colonoscopies and women’s exams will be made for those who qualify. Health educators will also be on hand to provide cancer prevention information on topics including mammograms, the HPV vaccine, hereditary cancer risk and smoking cessation.

This event is designed primarily for those who do not otherwise have access to medical services. No appointment is necessary.

For more information, call Yessenia Marroquin of SBNC at 805.617.7856.

— Genesis Lopez is a publicist representing the Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics.