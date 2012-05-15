Suspect Arrested After Hit-and-Run Crash

An 18-year-old Santa Maria man was arrested on a variety of charges — including felony hit and run — after he led officers on a short chase that ended in a crash Tuesday afternoon, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.

Rene Zacarias was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of hit and run, felony evading arrest, misdemeanor resisting arrest and a gang enhancement, according to Lt. Dan Ast.

He also was being held without bail for an alleged parole violation, Ast said.

Zacarias was driving a white Acura in the area of 200 W. Morrison Avenue shortly after 3:30 p.m. when officers attempted to stop his vehicle, police said. He failed to yield and collided a short time later with another vehicle at Main Street and Russell Avenue, said Sgt. Russell Mengel

Zacarias fled on foot, and was apprehended by pursuing officers, Mengel said.

The driver of the vehicle hit by Zacarias had a complaint of pain to his arm from the deployment of the airbag, and was treated and released at the scene of the collision by fire and medical personnel, Mengel said.

