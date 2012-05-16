Man Accused of Committing Lewd Act Inside Goleta Library

Woman tells police that the suspect also made sexually explicit comments to her

A Santa Barbara man was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of making sexually explicit comments while committing a lewd act in front of a woman at the Goleta Branch Library.

Goleta police responded to the library, at 500 N. Fairview Ave., about 3:15 p.m. Tuesday.

Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department spokesman Drew Sugars said the woman told officers that she witnessed the suspect’s actions and confronted him, after which he immediately left the building.

Goleta police found the suspect outside the building, Sugars said.

Michael Eugene Goodwin, 69, of Santa Barbara was arrested and booked into the Santa Barbara Jail on a misdemeanor charge of committing a lewd act. Bail was set at $2,500.

