Wednesday, June 20 , 2018, 3:51 am | Fair 57º

 
 
 
 

Business

UCSB Technology Management Program Names Winners of New Venture Competition

aPEEL Technology and Birdeez take top honors; Brightblu wins people's choice award

By Mike Panesis for the UCSB Technology Management Program | May 15, 2012 | 3:31 p.m.

The UCSB Technology Management Program has announced the winners of its New Venture Competition.

Six teams, representing both graduate and undergraduate students, presented their ideas at UCSB’s Corwin Pavilion last Wednesday in front of a crowd of more than 200 and a panel of distinguished judges. The teams competed for cash and in-kind prizes to launch their ventures, showcasing their business ideas in 10 minutes and answering challenging questions from the judges.

Grand prize and tech push category winner aPEEL Technology presented a natural solution that can be applied to fruit to preserve freshness. The product, developed by James Rogers, a Ph.D. candidate in materials science, and Zubin Kuvadia, Ph.D. candidate in chemical engineering, will be sprayed on fruit, such as locally picked strawberries, before being packaged, increasing shelf life and potentially saving millions of dollars in spoilage losses.

“The new venture competition gave us the opportunity to turn the idea and our research into a real business and focus on solving real problems,” Rogers said.

The contest gave the winners an opportunity to win in-kind awards to help structure their businesses and interact with the local entrepreneurs and venture capitalists, such as judge and UCSB graduate Keval Desai of InterWest Partners.

This year’s competition started with 46 teams, which honed their business ideas over a four-month period, with help from professors and local business community mentors. The final event has become an integral part of the local business community, and also features local and national business sponsors, including Stradling Attorneys at Law, Procore, RightScale, Dow Chemical, Dun & Bradstreet and the Materials Research Lab at UCSB.

“The experience was amazing,” said Jeff Simeon, founder of Birdeez, a bird spotting app, bird alert system and social network that won first place in the market pull category. The Birdeez app targets a potential market that spends $23 billion on products to help them spot and track birds.

“As a birder, I identified an area in a large market that I thought could be improved,” Simeon said. “The Technology Management Program and New Venture Competition helped us to form our winning team and wrap a viable business model around the idea.”

Team Brightblu’s energy-saving solution to control lights and appliances by combining electrical plug adaptors, Bluetooth technology and mobile applications, won the people’s choice award, receiving the highest share of the 167 audience members who voted.

— Mike Panesis represents the UCSB Technology Management Program.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Gary Welterlen and Carla Reeves
Gary Welterlen and Carla Reeves
"We both love this business. We strive to make life long relationships from each real estate transaction."

Full Profile >

 
 