Wednesday, April 11 , 2018, 7:27 am | Fair 52º

 
 
 
 

El Montecito Fifth-Graders See History Up Close with Visit to D.C.

By Julie Sommers for El Montecito School | May 15, 2013 | 7:16 p.m.

El Montecito School students made their annual visit this week to our nation’s capital on their fifth-grade history trip.

Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, greeted them on the steps of the Capitol.

The group has been to Williamsburg, Jamestown, Mount Vernon, Arlington Cemetery, the Pentagon and many of the Washington, D.C., memorials. At the World War II Memorial, they met a survivor of the Battle of the Bulge who shared his harrowing experience with the students.

After they conclude their visit to D.C., they will continue their journey to Boston, visiting historic sites there as well. Each place they visit has been extensively studied in class, making this trip the exciting conclusion to their yearlong study of American history.

— Julie Sommers represents El Montecito School.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 