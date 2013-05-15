El Montecito Fifth-Graders See History Up Close with Visit to D.C.

El Montecito School students made their annual visit this week to our nation’s capital on their fifth-grade history trip.

Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, greeted them on the steps of the Capitol.

The group has been to Williamsburg, Jamestown, Mount Vernon, Arlington Cemetery, the Pentagon and many of the Washington, D.C., memorials. At the World War II Memorial, they met a survivor of the Battle of the Bulge who shared his harrowing experience with the students.

After they conclude their visit to D.C., they will continue their journey to Boston, visiting historic sites there as well. Each place they visit has been extensively studied in class, making this trip the exciting conclusion to their yearlong study of American history.

— Julie Sommers represents El Montecito School.