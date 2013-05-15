Local Fitness Expert Mikki Reilly’s New Book Outlines ‘Primal’ Fitness Plan

Mikki Reilly, a local fitness expert who is recognized as one of the top 1 percent of certified trainers in the world and top 10 fitness gurus in California, has just released her book, Your Primal Body: The Paleo Way to Living Lean, Fit and Healthy and Any Age.

The book, published by Perseus Book Group in New York, outlines her Primal body theory, which encourages health and fitness by replicating the food choices and activity patterns of Earth’s earliest inhabitants, bringing us back to Paleolithic times where humans were as conditioned as today’s modern Olympic athletes.

The book tells you how to restore your primal body through a revolutionary five-step program of fitness training, diet and supplements.

For more than 20 years, Reilly has developed a fitness philosophy that returns a client’s body to its primal state of being lean, fit and healthy — a lifestyle that is consistent with our original genetic blueprint. Primal movement benefits equate to less time at the gym and exchanging stagnant aerobic exercise for bursts of activities similar to how cavemen moved — crouching and then jumping to attack their prey or sprinting away from danger.

Reilly now incorporates her years of research into comprehensive and effective training programs at Fitness Transform, her 1,500-square-foot fitness studio at 1213 State St., Suite K in downtown Santa Barbara.

From sample meal plans to high-intensity interval training to evaluation blood work as an indicator of health, Your Primal Body is an instruction manual to effectively implement the Paleo lifestyle in an educated and intelligent manner. This lifestyle is not a diet, but rather an understanding of how the body can best function given our genetics.

Reilly has the credentials to back this evolutionary fitness philosophy. She earned the highly esteemed certified strength and conditioning specialist credential from the National Strength and Conditioning Association, the master of fitness sciences from the International Sports Sciences Association, was awarded the ISSA Distinguished Achievement Award, which signifies placement in the top 1 percent of certified trainers worldwide, and is RKC certified through Pavel Tsatsouline.

She graduated from UC Santa Barbara with degrees in both exercise and health science, and communication. In 2007, C Magazine named her one of the top 10 fitness gurus in California.

Click here for more information about Your Primal Body and Reilly’s fitness philosophy. You can also hear her speak at NAWBO-Santa Barbara’s upcoming fitness panel from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. June 26 at Montecito Country Club.

— Marjorie Large is a publicist representing Fitness Transform.