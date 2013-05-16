Wednesday, April 11 , 2018, 7:21 am | Fair 52º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Goleta Parks and Recreation Commission Holds Inaugural Meeting

City Manager Dan Singer calls formation of the panel 'historic in a lot of ways' for the 11-year-old city

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @magnoli | May 16, 2013 | 1:26 a.m.

City of Goleta’s first-ever Parks and Recreation Commission met Wednesday night at City Hall in what leaders called a significant milestone for the 11-year-old city.

“It is historic in a lot of ways,” City Manager Dan Singer said.

There have been advocates for more recreational programs and parks since before the city was a city, he said, but the expiration of certain terms of the revenue neutrality agreement means more revenues for the city. The agreement with Santa Barbara County gave away about $8 million a year in tax revenues, which decreased to $5 million per year starting last year.

Singer said the city still isn’t in a position to pursue a lot of new recreational services, but putting together a Parks and Recreation Commission is the first step.

“It’s nice to finally arrive to today,” he said.

The seven new members are Kelly Barsky, Nicholas Dullawan, Gregg Hart, Kyle Richards, Richard Rojas, Cole Smith and Daryl West.

The members elected Richard Rojas as chairman and Kelly Barsky as co-chair of the commission.

Staff of the Neighborhood Services and Public Safety Department will serve as the liaisons to the commission.

Director Vyto Adomaitis talked briefly about the city’s regional and neighborhood parks and beaches, including design plans for the intersection of Kellogg and Hollister avenues in Old Town Goleta.

The park has been a City Council priority for some time, and he said staff members successfully wrote a grant request for $910,000 of Proposition 84 funds.

Commissioners scheduled their next meeting for 6:30 p.m. July 24, and asked staff members to organize tours of city parks and a workshop on city finances and park funding.

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 