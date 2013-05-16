Goleta Parks and Recreation Commission Holds Inaugural Meeting

City Manager Dan Singer calls formation of the panel 'historic in a lot of ways' for the 11-year-old city

City of Goleta’s first-ever Parks and Recreation Commission met Wednesday night at City Hall in what leaders called a significant milestone for the 11-year-old city.

“It is historic in a lot of ways,” City Manager Dan Singer said.

There have been advocates for more recreational programs and parks since before the city was a city, he said, but the expiration of certain terms of the revenue neutrality agreement means more revenues for the city. The agreement with Santa Barbara County gave away about $8 million a year in tax revenues, which decreased to $5 million per year starting last year.

Singer said the city still isn’t in a position to pursue a lot of new recreational services, but putting together a Parks and Recreation Commission is the first step.

“It’s nice to finally arrive to today,” he said.

The seven new members are Kelly Barsky, Nicholas Dullawan, Gregg Hart, Kyle Richards, Richard Rojas, Cole Smith and Daryl West.

The members elected Richard Rojas as chairman and Kelly Barsky as co-chair of the commission.

Staff of the Neighborhood Services and Public Safety Department will serve as the liaisons to the commission.

Director Vyto Adomaitis talked briefly about the city’s regional and neighborhood parks and beaches, including design plans for the intersection of Kellogg and Hollister avenues in Old Town Goleta.

The park has been a City Council priority for some time, and he said staff members successfully wrote a grant request for $910,000 of Proposition 84 funds.

Commissioners scheduled their next meeting for 6:30 p.m. July 24, and asked staff members to organize tours of city parks and a workshop on city finances and park funding.

— Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.