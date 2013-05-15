Wednesday, April 11 , 2018, 7:49 am | Fair 52º

 
 
 
 

Kelly Marsh of Broadview Mortgage Honored Among Top Loan Originators

By Jennifer Goddard for Broadview Mortgage | May 15, 2013 | 3:58 p.m.

Kelly Marsh, branch manager of Broadview Mortgage in Santa Barbara, has been recognized as one of the top mortgage originators in the United States by Scotsman Guide, an industry media resource.

Kelly Marsh

Marsh posted loan volume of $125.5 million for 2012, an 82 percent increase over 2011, when she generated $69.1 million. Her Top Dollar Volume, as ranked by Scotsman Guide, placed her at No. 94 of U.S. mortgage originators. She closed 307 loans in 2012, closing 95 percent of those originated.

The recognition places Marsh in some exclusive company. Nearly 1,500 mortgage bankers and brokers submitted entries, but only 200 were selected for inclusion in the residential edition of Scotsman Guide.

The Top Dollar Volume list, which ranks the nation’s top mortgage brokers, originators and bankers, appears in Scotsman Guide’s April residential edition, and searchable rankings are available online by clicking here.

A Santa Barbara native, Marsh has more than 16 years of experience in the mortgage industry, and has closed roughly 4,000 loans totaling more than $1 billion. She offers a range of specialized programs to clients, including Conventional, FHA, VA, Jumbo and more.

Broadview Mortgage in Santa Barbara, 1826 State St., is part of Broadview Mortgage Corp., a family-owned business based in Orange. Founded in 1988, it provides residential loan services throughout California.

For more information on Broadview Mortgage in Santa Barbara, click here or call 805.563.1100.

— Jennifer Goddard is a publicist representing Broadview Mortgage.

