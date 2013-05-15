Wednesday, April 11 , 2018, 7:35 am | Fair 52º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Million-Dollar Home Raffle to Draw Winner on Saturday

By Kyle Ashby for the Santa Barbara Million-Dollar Home Raffle | May 15, 2013 | 3:12 p.m.

The grand-prize winner of the Santa Barbara Million-Dollar Home Raffle will be drawn at 2 p.m. this Saturday, May 18 in Paseo Nuevo Shopping Center’s Center Court.

Raffle ticket buyers and members of the community are invited to join the festivities and see who wins the Santa Barbara dream of a $1 million home or $1 million in cash.

The ninth annual fundraiser, which benefits the Santa Barbara Contemporary Arts Forum, promises to be a fun community event for the entire family. Instant-win prizes will be given away to the audience, and the raffle’s business and nonprofit partners will be in attendance.

True to its mission, CAF has invited a Los Angeles-based artist, Sarah Rara, to lead a participatory drawing event called Sumi Ink Club before the drawing, from noon to 2 p.m. in Center Court, which is free and open to all audiences. Tours of CAF’s galleries and current exhibition will be offered throughout the day.

“We wish everyone the best of luck in this year’s raffle,” raffle manager Sarah Hotarek said.

Ticket buyers have a chance to win some exciting prizes, including a Hawaiian vacation and a Jensen Audio Visual package, in addition to the home or cash. There will also be chances for drawing attendees to win some fantastic prizes from local companies, and enjoy great food and drinks courtesy of CAF business partners, such as California Pizza Kitchen, Paseo Nuevo, and Ben and Jerry’s.

“Study up on the raffle and CAF for chances to win prizes at our live trivia challenge,” Hotarek said.

The raffle’s grand prize is a spacious home with ocean views, an open floor plan and indoor/outdoor living space. The home is valued at $1.1 million and is located in the Santa Barbara area, one of America’s most picturesque and charming communities. As always, there is a $1 million cash alternative to the home. Ticket buyers can also win thousands of dollars in additional prizes ranging from cars, vacations, shopping sprees, electronics and more. The fundraiser benefits CAF and six other local nonprofits.

The Santa Barbara Million-Dollar Home Raffle is one of the longest-running home raffles in California, and its successful ticket sales have enabled the fundraiser to offer the grand prize of a $1 million Santa Barbara home or $1 million in cash every year. In addition, more than $9.5 million in prizes have been awarded over the past eight raffles.

Click here for a list of the prizes, previous early bird and bonus drawing winners, nonprofit partners, member benefits and virtual tours of the home.

— Kyle Ashby of Kaldera Marketing represents Santa Barbara Million-Dollar Home Raffle.

