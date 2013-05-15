SBCC Students Receive Scholarships from Rotary Club of Montecito Foundation

The Rotary Club of Montecito Foundation recently presented $1,000 scholarships to 10 deserving Santa Barbara City College students enrolled in Career Technical Education Programs and students intending to transfer to four-year universities.

This is the second year that the club’s foundation has awarded two Study of Chinese Language Scholarships and the third time that the Martin and Julia Koobation /Rotary of Montecito Scholarship, named in memory of longtime Rotarian Martin Koobation, was awarded.

In addition to the scholarships, the Rotary Club of Montecito Foundation sponsored the April luncheon at SBCC during which the presentations were made. The funds will be awarded to the students through the Foundation for SBCC.

SBCC offers a variety of programs and courses in career technical education. These include short-duration skills competency and departmental award programs, certificates of achievement and two-year associate in science degree programs. Subject areas include business education, health and human services, media arts and technologies.

— Joan Galvan is a public information officer for SBCC.