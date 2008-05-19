Saturday, June 2 , 2018, 7:57 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 

Bill Macfadyen: Pardon Noozhawk’s Construction While We Build a New Nest

We're introducing some changes to make Noozhawk more user-friendly. Give us a few days to finish the job

By William M. Macfadyen, Noozhawk Publisher | @noozhawk | May 19, 2008 | 7:18 p.m.

Have you ever spent so much time anticipating a major event that its arrival actually catches you by surprise? It happened to me twice this week.

On Wednesday, my son, Will, graduated from New York University (Thank you, Santa Barbara City College). It wasn’t until just a few weeks ago, however, that I realized there was a whole list of things we needed to do while we were here in Manhattan with him. My wife, Missy, and I were completely unprepared to be the parents of a college graduate and we never even gave a thought to what happens after commencement. Fortunately for us, Will has it all figured out. God bless him.

As if that weren’t enough, on Wednesday night Noozhawk made a few changes, too.

As you’ve obviously figured out by now, we’re in the process of updating and upgrading our Web site. The project has been in the works since right around Christmas but didn’t hit the accelerator until April. Since that time, our Web genius, Edgar Oliveira, has been working like a madman to design and develop a site that reflects your user patterns and feedback from our first six months in operation.

We know where we’re going on this, and we think you’re going to approve. We’re just not there yet. The site will be somewhat of a work in progress through the weekend but the result will make it far more efficient and responsive to readers, advertisers and our tiny flock of Noozhawk staffers.

While I am most grateful to Edgar for this undertaking, Chris Donahue, Sonia Fernandez, Rob Kuznia and Michelle Nelson have played essential roles. Your patience and understanding are no less important.

Please do let me know what you think about the changes. The most gratifying aspect of Noozhawk’s development has been your active and enthusiastic participation. We are proud to be partners with you in covering this community.

Noozhawk publisher Bill Macfadyen can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk. Become a fan of Noozhawk on Facebook.

