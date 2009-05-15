Sunday, June 3 , 2018, 1:16 am | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 

Here Come the Bride, Groom in Lit Moon’s ‘The Wedding’

The theater company will present three performances of the original production in June

By Julia McHugh | May 15, 2009 | 4:18 p.m.

Infused with an infectious pop music sensibility, Lit Moon Theatre Company’s original production The Wedding was a hit when it made its U.S. debut in Santa Barbara in May 2008. Featuring an eclectic array of musical styles — from pop anthems to bossa nova, from country-tinged ballads to driving rock — its music and lyrics helped show a new side of Lit Moon.

Lit Moon will present three “anniversary” performances of The Wedding at the Center Stage Theatre at 8 p.m. June
5, a benefit show at 4 p.m. June 6 and a matinee at 2 p.m. June 7.

Inspired by a Nikolai Gogol’s play, The Wedding is a satirical musical comical story about getting married, directed by John Blondell and featuring lyrics written by members of the company with music by James Connolly and Anna Abbey.

The cast consists of Stanley Hoffman as the Groom and three actresses, all playing the Bride: Victoria Finlayson, Kate Louise Paulsen and newcomer Sarah Halford, who replaces original cast member Erin Brehm.

Tickets to the June 5 and June 7 performances are $20 for adults and $12 for students/seniors. The June 6 show is a benefit for Lit Moon Theatre Company; tickets are $35 and include a champagne reception. Click here for call 805.963.0408 for tickets.

— Julia McHugh is a publicist.

