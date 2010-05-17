Don’t Cannabis Our Community Rallies for Dispensary Restrictions

Don’t Cannabis Our Community will hold a public rally from 5 to 6 p.m. Tuesday in De la Guerra Plaza outside Santa Barbara City Hall.
The rally — dubbed Don’t Cannabis Our Community! Don’t Cannabis Our Kids! — will focus attention on the community group’s opposition to the proliferation of medical marijuana dispensaries.
After months of consideration, and 18 public meetings, the City Council on Tuesday will hear the specifics of the latest proposed ordinance regulating the facilities. The council will be holding a special meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday and a vote on the ordinance revision is expected.
Those attending the rally are encouraged to wear red. Families are invited.