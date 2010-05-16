Sunday, April 22 , 2018, 8:06 pm | Fair with Haze 60º

 
 
 
 

Ken Stokes Named New CEO of See International

Business, nonprofit leader takes reins of volunteer organization providing sight-restoring surgery around the world

By Gena Pratt | May 16, 2010 | 4:37 p.m.

Longtime local businessman Ken Stokes has been named new chief executive officer at Goleta-based Surgical Eye Expeditions (SEE) International.

Ken Stokes
Ken Stokes

Founded in Santa Barbara in 1974, the nonprofit organization utilizes volunteer ophthalmic surgeons to provide sight-restoring surgery to blind individuals worldwide.

“I’m truly excited to be a part of this fantastic organization and the wonderful work that they do,” Stokes said. “SEE International has a very proud history and I’m happy to be able to help carry that history into a very bright and exciting future.”

Stokes, a 31-year Montecito resident, was the founder, owner and CEO of Santa Barbara Transportation. Under his leadership, the company grew to become the third-largest school bus contracting company in North America. With the help of outside investors, the company was taken public as Student Transportation of America and Student Transportation of Canada.

Stokes earned his bachelor’s, master’s and doctorate degrees in business and has taught business courses at UCSB. He has also been involved in the local nonprofit community for more than 30 years, including organizations like Partners in Education, United Way of Santa Barbara County and the Scholars Circle of the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara.

“We are very excited to have Ken as a part of the SEE International team,” said Dr. Harry Brown, founder of SEE International. “His vast experience in both business and the nonprofit field are a great asset and I’m looking forward to everything that SEE International will be able to accomplish under his leadership.”

Click here for more information about See International.

— Gena Pratt is the development associate at Surgical Eye Expeditions (SEE) International.

