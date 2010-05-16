Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital Nurse Killed in Ventura Crash

CHP says driver was not wearing seat belt and was ejected in crash on Highway 101 near Highway 33 juncture

An oncology nurse on her way to work at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital was killed Saturday morning in a one-vehicle crash on Highway 101 in Ventura, the Ventura County Star reported.

Jennifer Shay Hubbard, 32, of Ventura, died after she was ejected from her car in the 7:50 a.m. crash near the Highway 33 juncture. She was pronounced dead at the scene by Ventura firefighters.

According to the California Highway Patrol, Hubbard lost control of her car and struck the northbound center divider guard rail, ripping off the driver’s side door in the collision. The vehicle spun back across the freeway and struck a light pole, shearing it from its base, the CHP said.

CHP Sgt. Robert Granieri Jr. told the Star that Hubbard was ejected from the car and landed on the freeway shoulder. She was not wearing a seat belt, he said.

Hubbard’s father, Daniel Hubbard, told the Star that his daughter was on her way to work at Cottage Hospital when the crash occurred. He said she was a graduate of the nursing programs at Ventura College and USC, where “she was second in her class.” She recently purchased a condominium in Ventura to be closer to her family, he said.

The CHP said alcohol and weather conditions did not appear to be factors in the accident, which closed one lane of the freeway for more than an hour.

