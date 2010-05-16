Santa Barbara Tea Party Hosts State Attorney General Candidate

The Santa Barbara Tea Party will host John Eastman, a Republican candidate for state attorney general in the June 8 primary and constitutional law expert, for an issues discussion Wednesday.

The event will take place from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Longboard’s Grill, upstairs at the Harbor Restaurant on Stearns Wharf.

Attendees can meet and discuss issues with Eastman and Santa Barbara Tea Party-endorsed candidates. As 10th Amendment challenges by state attorneys general become critical to preserving our rights, we are fortunate to be hosting Eastman’s first public campaign visit to Santa Barbara.

Admission is free with the purchase of a beverage. There will be no-host drinks and pu-pus.

For more information or to RSVP, e-mail .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or call 805.259.7191.

— Heather Bryden represents the Santa Barbara Tea Party.