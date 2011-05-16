Cachuma Lake Nature Center to Present ‘Saving Wildlife International’ Program

Saturday's event is free, with the Junior Rangers Program and a used-book sale also planned

A presentation of native wildlife, “Saving Wildlife International,” will be hosted by the Cachuma Lake Nature Center from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday.

Experts will show off the animals at close range and explain their habits and habitats.

Families are urged to bring folding chairs or a blanket to the free event on the lawn at the center, 2265 Highway 154 at Cachuma Lake County Park. Please do not bring pets.

After the program and every Saturday at 12:30 p.m., the Junior Rangers Program will be offered to children from age 3 or older. Those younger than 10 must be accompanied by an adult. Pick up a bag of litter as your first assignment before attending the event. The cost of participation is $2.

A used-book sale, “Hooked On Books,” will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. featuring hundreds of titles, puzzles, CDs, etc.

The Nature Center, which offers exhibits focused on the watershed of the upper Santa Ynez River, is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sundays.

The Cachuma Lake Nature Center is a nonprofit organization operated almost entirely by volunteers. For more information, call 805.693.0691.

A park entry fee of $10 will be charged at the gate.

— Julie McDonald for the Cachuma Lake Nature Center.