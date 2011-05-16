Friday, April 27 , 2018, 6:39 am | Fair 47º

 
 
 
 

Capps to Commend Dos Pueblos High’s Science Bowl Team

Congresswoman will honor the students with certificates for their participation

By Ashley Schapitl for Rep. Lois Capps | May 16, 2011 | 6:38 p.m.

Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, on Tuesday will present the 2011 National Science Bowl team from Dos Pueblos High School with certificates to honor their recent participation in the competition in Washington, D.C.

The students were awarded the civility award for their sportsmanship. The prize came with a nine-day trip to Alaska to study the region’s glacial, biological and scientific treasures.

“I am so proud of our students for their achievements in qualifying for the National Science Bowl,” Capps said. “I’m looking forward to congratulating them and talking about how important it is that we encourage our kids to pursue careers in math and science.”

— Ashley Schapitl is press secretary for Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 