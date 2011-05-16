Capps to Commend Dos Pueblos High’s Science Bowl Team

Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, on Tuesday will present the 2011 National Science Bowl team from Dos Pueblos High School with certificates to honor their recent participation in the competition in Washington, D.C.
The students were awarded the civility award for their sportsmanship. The prize came with a nine-day trip to Alaska to study the region’s glacial, biological and scientific treasures.
“I am so proud of our students for their achievements in qualifying for the National Science Bowl,” Capps said. “I’m looking forward to congratulating them and talking about how important it is that we encourage our kids to pursue careers in math and science.”
— Ashley Schapitl is press secretary for Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara.