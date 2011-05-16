Friday, April 27 , 2018, 6:43 am | Fair 47º

 
 
 
 

Carpinteria High-Schoolers Conduct Original Research Through UCSB Linguistics Project

The public is invited to Tuesday's free presentation of the students' video work

By UCSB | May 16, 2011 | 4:50 p.m.

A pilot project at UCSB has 15 Carpinteria High School students conducting original linguistics research in their own community.

The students are enrolled in a course called Language in Society, and are being guided in their work by a team of UCSB graduate and undergraduate students in linguistics, education and Spanish.

Most recently, the high school students have been producing video ethnographies of social settings within their community — stores, restaurants, organizations, groups — and discovering how language is part of culture in social settings. They will will present their video projects at 9 a.m. Tuesday in the McCune Conference Room, 6020 Humanities and Social Sciences Building at UCSB. The event is free and open to the public.

“They’re collecting data and learning about linguistic concepts, which is something high school students almost never get a chance to do,” said Mary Bucholtz, professor of linguistics at UCSB and director of the project. “We’re especially targeting students from linguistically, culturally and economically diverse backgrounds because we think they are the ones who can benefit the most academically by exploring their language and culture.”

While the project benefits the high school students, it’s also a boon to UCSB, according to Bucholtz.

“The students are finding new knowledge that we can use to further our linguistic understanding,” she said. “These kids have access to communities that we as outsiders don’t have. So they’re already linguistic and cultural experts, and we are giving them the academic tools to communicate that knowledge. Their findings are very valuable for UCSB as a research university.”

As part of the project, each of three linguistics graduate student teaching fellows goes into the classroom twice a week with a master teacher in social studies. In addition, a rotating team of nine undergraduate students visits the classroom every day to assist the high school students with the nuts and bolts of their research.

“There is a lot of one-on-one or small group work,” Bucholtz said. “There is a significant use of technology, so they’re learning how to use video equipment, how to edit video and audio, and how to do technical linguistic transcription of speech.”

Besides the video ethnographies, the students have completed a unit on linguistic histories in which each conducted an oral history of a family member to find out what role language played in that person’s life. In addition, the class produced a dictionary of slang, which will be accessible online.

“It is similar to Urban Dictionary, but it’s based on empirical data collection and analysis,” Bucholtz said. “It uses linguistically sound research on current slang in Carpinteria High School.”

With her own research focusing on the use of language among youths and young adults, Bucholtz has long wanted to implement an initiative such as the one at Carpinteria High School.

“College students always have this ‘Aha!’ moment that changes the way they think of language in their lives,” she said. “They feel pride in their linguistic heritage, or they go back and find the language their grandparents spoke. Or they gain insight into their own variety of English. It helps them to explore the whole range of ways they use language and to connect that to academic learning in a whole new way. I’ve always thought that if college students can learn linguistics, high school students can, too — they’re both coming to the discipline with a lot of real-life expertise, from which they can draw.”

The Language in Society course at Carpinteria High School, which was created specifically for this project, is the first of its kind in California. Bucholtz plans to expand the project to include additional schools throughout Santa Barbara County.

“There are a lot of prospects. Different kinds of schools are going to come up with different linguistic findings,” she said. “It would be exciting to have a learning community that spans the entire country.”

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 