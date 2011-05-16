Central Coast Wine Growers Association Changes Time of Saturday Tour

Sign-in will begin at 11 a.m, followed by a walk through Laetitia Vineyard & Winery

The Central Coast Wine Growers Association is changing the time of this Saturday’s tour to sign-in at 11 a.m. and asking visitors to come at noon.

Originally set for 11 a.m., the extra hour is needed because of a scheduling conflict.

The next tour, in a series of vineyard tours, is titled Viticulture 101 and will be held Saturday at Laetitia Vineyard & Winery. People interested in learning about vineyards, grape growing and vineyard management are asked to meet at the tasting room just off Highway 101 at 453 Laetitia Vineyard Drive in Arroyo Grande.

Following sign-in at noon, Laetitia Vineyard manager Lino Bozzano will walk people to the vineyard for a lesson in viticulture. Bozzano will provide information about Laetitia Vineyards and what winegrowers are doing in the vineyards during this time of year.

The tour will end about 1 p.m. After a walk back to the tasting room; there will be wine tasting and an opportunity to learn more about the winery.

The next vineyard tour will be scheduled in August for the Paso Robles area and held sometime. Click here for dates and times, or contact John Burke at 805.928.4950 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) for more information.

— John Burke for Central Coast Wine Growers’ Association.