Friday, April 27 , 2018, 6:38 am | Fair 47º

 
 
 
 

Business

Central Coast Wine Growers Association Changes Time of Saturday Tour

Sign-in will begin at 11 a.m, followed by a walk through Laetitia Vineyard & Winery

By John Burke for Central Coast Wine Growers Association | May 16, 2011 | 6:43 p.m.

The Central Coast Wine Growers Association is changing the time of this Saturday’s tour to sign-in at 11 a.m. and asking visitors to come at noon.

Originally set for 11 a.m., the extra hour is needed because of a scheduling conflict.

The next tour, in a series of vineyard tours, is titled Viticulture 101 and will be held Saturday at Laetitia Vineyard & Winery. People interested in learning about vineyards, grape growing and vineyard management are asked to meet at the tasting room just off Highway 101 at 453 Laetitia Vineyard Drive in Arroyo Grande.

Following sign-in at noon, Laetitia Vineyard manager Lino Bozzano will walk people to the vineyard for a lesson in viticulture. Bozzano will provide information about Laetitia Vineyards and what winegrowers are doing in the vineyards during this time of year.

The tour will end about 1 p.m. After a walk back to the tasting room; there will be wine tasting and an opportunity to learn more about the winery.

The next vineyard tour will be scheduled in August for the Paso Robles area and held sometime. Click here for dates and times, or contact John Burke at 805.928.4950 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) for more information.

— John Burke for Central Coast Wine Growers’ Association.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Elizabeth Wagner
Elizabeth Wagner
"I consider myself to be an up front and honest agent and willing to talk my clients out of purchasing a property that isn’t right for them or won’t meet their needs in a year or two."

Full Profile >

 
 