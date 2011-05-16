Channel Islands YMCAs Celebrating Active Lifestyles for Older Adults

Retirees in the 21st century are set to be the healthiest generation of American seniors ever. Life expectancy has increased from 47 years in 1900 to 68 years in 1950 to 77 years in 2010.

The interests today’s older adults bring to this stage of life reflect their physical vigor and their need for intellectual stimulation. Today, 63 percent of seniors are physically active and report participating in exercise or fitness activities on a regular basis with just 27 percent being limited in their daily activities by physical or health conditions.

To celebrate and encourage seniors to begin or continue with their healthy lifestyles, several of the branches of the Channel Islands YMCA will be hosting activities in conjunction with the 18th annual National Senior Health & Fitness Day, the nation’s largest health event for older adults.

This year, National Senior Health & Fitness Day will be Wednesday, May 25, and as official host sites, local YMCAs will hold seminars, wellness expos, classes and socials. The events are free not only to members but to all seniors in the area, giving them the opportunity to join more than 100,000 other seniors across the country who will be participating in healthy lifestyles activities associated with National Senior Health and Fitness Day.

“Our Senior Week is a wonderful opportunity for seniors to make, renew and revitalize their commitment to live healthier lives,” Ventura Family YMCA Executive Director Margo Byrne said. “We couldn’t be more excited for all the events we have planned and the fact they are open to the whole community.”

Participation and events will vary by branch, so click here or contact your local YMCA for detailed information.

» Camarillo Family YMCA, 3111 Village at the Park Drive, 805.484.0423

» Lompoc Family YMCA, 201 W. College Ave., 805.736.3483

» Montecito Family YMCA, 591 Santa Rosa Lane, 805.969.3288

» Santa Barbara Family YMCA, 36 Hitchcock Way, 805.687.7727

» Stuart C. Gildred YMCA, 900 N. Refugio Road, Santa Ynez, 805.686.2037

» Ventura Family YMCA, 3760 Telegraph Road, 805.642.2131

— Lynette Ferrari represents Channel Islands YMCA.