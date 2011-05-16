Chase Bank Offering Incentives During National Small Business Week

Up to $1,000 in bonuses and fee waivers are available for new business customers

Chase Bank will offer small-business customers $1,000 in incentives and eCommerce solutions to kick off National Small Business Week, starting Monday.

Every year since 1963, the president of the United States celebrates National Small Business Week to recognize the contributions of small businesses to the economic well-being of America, according to the Small Business Administration. This year, National Small Business Week will honor the estimated 27.2 million small businesses in America in which more than half of Americans either work for or own.

At Chase, new business checking account customers will receive $100 when they deposit at least $500 this week. Chase will discount $250 of the origination fee for new loans and lines of credit, offer $200 cash back for new Ink Rewards credit cards customers and $100 off cash bonus on Instant Storefront. It also will waive closing costs up to $250 and give $100 credit in Google Adwords.

“Being an industry leader means you can bring people together around, in this case, a virtual table to share best practices,” said Richard Quigley, president of Ink from Chase. “Google has been a tremendous partner with Chase, helping our clients get immediate benefit from their advice and experience.”

Chase teamed up with Google to promote businesses’ online marketing campaigns. A Webinar will be held Wednesday to showcase Google tools that help promote small businesses. Another Chase tool is Instant Storefront, an all-inclusive web solution for small business owners to easily set up an online store and streamline the customer payment process.

“Clients tell us they are expanding online to add customers and grow revenue, so we launched Instant Storefront from Chase as a one-stop shop to help them,” said Michael Cleary, CEO of Chase Business Banking. “It´s just another way Chase bankers can be key partners in our clients´ success.”

The programs are intended to continue Chase’s commitment to lend $12 billion to small businesses in 2011.

