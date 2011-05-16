Sheriff’s Department Releases Description of Suspect in Fatal Stabbing in Isla Vista

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department released a description Monday of the suspect involved in a fatal stabbing in Isla Vista early Sunday.

Vincent Velasquez, 26, of Santa Barbara, was stabbed during a fight about 12:30 a.m. Sunday on the 6600 block of Abrego Road. He was pronounced dead at Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital after a friend drove him to the emergency room, according to Sheriff’s Department spokesman Drew Sugars.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male in his 20s, 5 feet 7 inches to 5 feet 9 inches tall and 150 to 185 pounds with short hair and some facial hair and wearing a long-sleeved, button-up checkered shirt and dark pants at the time of the incident.

Detectives are also looking for a woman who was with him, described as a heavy-set Hispanic woman with dark colored hair.

The Sheriff’s Department said Monday that there was no indication the men involved in the Isla Vista stabbing case knew each other before the fight.

Sugars said detectives believe that a verbal exchange between Velasquez and the other man “escalated into a physical altercation and eventual stabbing.” No arrests have been made.

“There’s a lot of mystery around it,” he told Noozhawk. “Right now we don’t have any evidence it was gang-related; however, we haven’t ruled that out yet either.”

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Sheriff’s Criminal Investigations Division at 805.681.4150 or the Sheriff’s Anonymous Tip Line at 805.681.4171. Click here to leave a confidential tip on the Sheriff Department’s website.

— Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk or @NoozhawkNews. Become a fan of Noozhawk on Facebook.