Friday, April 27 , 2018, 6:34 am | Fair 47º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Sheriff’s Department Releases Description of Suspect in Fatal Stabbing in Isla Vista

Santa Barbara man dies of stab wounds sustained in a fight early Sunday

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @magnoli | May 16, 2011 | 10:00 p.m.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department released a description Monday of the suspect involved in a fatal stabbing in Isla Vista early Sunday.

Vincent Velasquez, 26, of Santa Barbara, was stabbed during a fight about 12:30 a.m. Sunday on the 6600 block of Abrego Road. He was pronounced dead at Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital after a friend drove him to the emergency room, according to Sheriff’s Department spokesman Drew Sugars.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male in his 20s, 5 feet 7 inches to 5 feet 9 inches tall and 150 to 185 pounds with short hair and some facial hair and wearing a long-sleeved, button-up checkered shirt and dark pants at the time of the incident.

Detectives are also looking for a woman who was with him, described as a heavy-set Hispanic woman with dark colored hair.

The Sheriff’s Department said Monday that there was no indication the men involved in the Isla Vista stabbing case knew each other before the fight.

Sugars said detectives believe that a verbal exchange between Velasquez and the other man “escalated into a physical altercation and eventual stabbing.” No arrests have been made.

“There’s a lot of mystery around it,” he told Noozhawk. “Right now we don’t have any evidence it was gang-related; however, we haven’t ruled that out yet either.”

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Sheriff’s Criminal Investigations Division at 805.681.4150 or the Sheriff’s Anonymous Tip Line at 805.681.4171. Click here to leave a confidential tip on the Sheriff Department’s website.

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk or @NoozhawkNews. Become a fan of Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 