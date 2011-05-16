Santa Barbara Executive Roundtable Elects New Board

Eldon Edwards will serve as president of the small-business education and networking organization

The Santa Barbara Executive Roundtable, a premier small-business education and networking organization, has elected its governing board of directors for 2011-12.

The eight-person board will guide SABER in its mission of enhancing the professional lives and skills of local business leaders.

SABER board members are Eldon Edwards, a business consultant and co-founder of the group; Jennifer Goddard Combs, president of The Goddard Company Public Relations; Steven Woodward, executive vice president of Riviera Insurance Services LLC; Gary Kravetz, chairman of SCORE and other group co-founder; Michael O’Kelley, partner with Palius + O’Kelley CPAs; Annette Jorgensen, vice president of commercial real estate and SBA finance with Community West Bank; Trish Miller, owner of Spherion; and Michael Neville, vice president of business development for Formation Solutions Inc.

Board officers for 201-12 are Edwards serving as president, Jorgensen is secretary and O’Kelley is treasurer.

The group’s monthly breakfast meetings include an educational presentation from an industry expert or panel of experts, enabling attendees to gather new knowledge to grow their businesses. Additionally, they are able to network with fellow business leaders and make strategic alliances.

— Jennifer Goddard is a publicist.