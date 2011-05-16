Friday, April 27 , 2018, 6:46 am | Fair 47º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara NonProfit Realty Helping Schools Go Solar

The countywide program's agents donate half of their commission to the projects

By Robert Johnson for Santa Barbara NonProfit Realty | May 16, 2011

Santa Barbara NonProfit Realty, which announced its grand opening on Earth Day and is believed to be the first of its kind, was conceived for and is dedicated to bolstering ever-shrinking school budgets by minimizing their electricity bills and to reducing each campuses’ carbon footprint by funding the installation of solar panels on every school in Santa Barbara County.

SBNPR is the result of a three-year effort of founder Robert Johnson to get a 55kw solar installation on top of his children’s school — Peabody Charter School. When that endeavor ran into insurmountable school budgetary obstacles, Johnson happened upon the idea of forming a full-service nonprofit real estate company to fund the project privately.

Teaming with two other Peabody parents — Bret Stone, an environmental attorney specializing in green technology; and former City Councilman Brian Barnwell of Barnwell & Associates Real Estate Appraisal Services — they incorporated SBNPR with the goal of generating sustainable revenue for the entire school system by weaning each campus from grid-supplied, largely fossil-fueled, electricity sources.

“Just at Peabody we’ve already seen several programs cut and our kids’ classrooms grow from 20 to 28 pupils due to budget slashes, and that’s even before 2011 and 2012’s additional slated cuts of $263,000 and $153,000,” Johnson said. “And every public school in California is facing this same problem, having suffered a $20 billion funding cut (one-third of its budget) over the past three years. Therefore, if we can minimize — or, better yet, eliminate — our schools’ electricity bills, we can go a long way towards making up for much of the funding taken from them.”

And, as it turns out, there may be more than just the good karma reasons for using Santa Barbara NonProfit Realty. With SBNPR being a bona fide 501(c)3 nonprofit, at least 40 percent of the commission costs are tax deductible as a charitable donation. 

SBNPR represents both buyers and sellers of residential properties and REOs (bank-owned foreclosures) anywhere within Santa Barbara County, with plans to soon accommodate the purchase, sales and leasing of commercial properties. It is also structured to allow outside agents to drop in to the program, so long as the agents are willing to donate half of their commission to the project.

Click here for more information.

— Robert Johnson is the founder of Santa Barbara NonProfit Realty.

