Sanchez Poses Tough Questions to Council About Police Service Levels

Chief says additional resources are needed if the city wants more from the department

Santa Barbara Police Chief Cam Sanchez posed a crucial question to the City Council during Monday night’s budget talks: What level of service does the council — and the community — want from the police department?

The answer to that question is likely to be hammered out during the city’s budget discussion process that will stretch out over the summer — but not without painful decisions to be made first.

The Santa Barbara Police Department won’t be adding any sworn positions this year, but it will see its costs go up more than 5 percent. Out of the department’s $33.9 million budget for this year, 87 percent will go to salaries and benefits.

Officers are being asked to do more, Sanchez said Monday, and if the city wants even more from the department, more resources must follow. Sanchez and other department officials gave their presentations to a packed Council Chambers on Monday night, reinforcing community interest in policing. Areas such as the Milpas corridor, State Street and Cabrillo Boulevard continue to be problem areas for the city, and business owners and residents have joined the chorus of asking for more officers on the streets.

A fair amount of reminiscing to days of more abundant grants and state funding was done, with one council member even referring to them as “halcyon days.” Sanchez said that when he first joined the city nearly 10 years ago, there were 150 sworn personnel, including six beat coordinators who encompassed the entire city.

“Times were better then,” Sanchez said.

The department will have 201 permanent staff, according to the proposed 2012 budget, with 137 sworn officers. No reductions in patrol will be seen in 2012.

“When we’re looking at officers in the field, there’s no change,” Deputy Chief Frank Mannix said.

He said the department is proud of its response times for the most urgent calls, and that the city has seen only a 1 percent increase in violent crimes during the past year.

Mannix also touched on the lack of beat coordinators in the city.

“Community policing is a labor intensive phenomenon,” he said, adding that although the department has had to cut back on coordinators, it still strives to follow community policing principles. “At the end of the day, our goal is to be full service and serve the needs of the city.”

In that vein, the department faces several challenges in keeping officers on the streets. It may be authorized to hire a certain number of people, but getting those positions filled after a lengthy and selective training process is difficult. On top of that, officers may be injured, serving in the military or on leave, which would keep them from working. After taking those factors into account, the department has only 125 sworn officers, a number expected to increase to 129 next year as new hires cycle in. The department received approval from the City Council to overhire for the last several budget cycles, and those numbers will increase slightly next year.

City departments are busier than ever with their various tasks, as several officials told the council. Programs such as D.A.R.E. have been suspended. An officer who was assigned to the Police Activities League was assigned to patrol. The department has spaces for 18 dispatchers but currently only has 12 because of significant turnover among new hires.

One consideration not included in the budget was the option to replace two sworn officers, whose duties are mostly administrative, with non-sworn officers. The move would save the department $144,000.

The department is also mulling adding another restorative police officer to work with the homeless, which would add a cost of $160,000. Another six community service officers and three outreach workers, all part time, also would be added. A new vehicle, uniforms and other various costs would be needed, adding up to about $352,000. In addition, $5,000 annually for “reunification costs” would be included in the budget, which would allow money to be set aside for travel costs for homeless who want to be reunited with family in other cities.

Plenty of speakers lined up Monday to offer their support of the department and an increase in services.

Sharon Byrne of the Milpas Community Association said the community wants services that are better than the status quo. She encouraged the City Council to find the money, as it did with the redevelopment money for increased restorative policing. Whether that money will be available in the future and immune from state raids has yet to be seen, but Byrne encouraged the council to get creative.

“Neighborhoods are asking you to find (the funding),” she told the City Council, with loud applause breaking out from the chambers.

A handful of speakers encouraged the council not to fund more policing efforts, but more preventive measures. Dorothy Littlejohn, an Eastside resident for 35 years, said she would like to see the money go to more activities for kids and after-school programs.

“With these kinds of activities, kids won’t join gangs,” she said.

But Councilman Randy Rowse said policing must be the city’s first priority. “This isn’t an option anymore,” he said.

Councilman Dale Francisco said that despite costs, sworn officers must increase.

“I realize police are expensive,” he said, acknowledging the city’s unwieldy pension obligations. But he said keeping the city’s sworn level at 137 officers was unacceptable. While the city’s long-term issue with pensions needs to be addressed, Francisco suggested that one-time money or even reserves should be used in the meantime.

Mayor Helene Schneider agreed that the number is unacceptable.

“People want to feel safe,” she said, but added concerns about using reserves to get there. “The concern I have is what happens a year from now?” she said, referring to the ongoing expense of staff retirements. The city could cut elsewhere or find new revenue, both of which present challenges. Bringing an item before voters to approve additional taxes to fund increased police presence isn’t out of the question, but would require some serious political will.

“We’d need to get our ship in tight order to even ask voters for that,” Schneider said.

The City Council hopes to have a final budget adopted by June 21.

