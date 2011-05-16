Valle Verde of Santa Barbara Hosts Eco Faire
Retirement community honors a resident and staff for their efforts to improve the campus
By Toby Ayars for Valle Verde | May 16, 2011 | 3:39 p.m.
The Valle Verde retirement community of Santa Barbara held its second annual Eco Faire on Saturday.
Santa Barbara County Supervisor Janet Wolf and Executive Director Ron Schaefer honored resident Harry Jones and staff members Maria Elena Peralta, Cynthia Johnson, Anselma Frausto and Sara Torres for their personal efforts to make Valle Verde a greener campus and improve the environment.
Valle Verde’s Eco Faire featured booths and information on green ideas for energy, recycling, landscaping, food, green building and transportation.
— Toby Ayars is a publicist.
