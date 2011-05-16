YASA Yoga Studio Opens on West Mission Street in Santa Barbara

Grand opening celebration in July will include a day of free classes and discounts on packages and retail

YASA Yoga, a contemporary-style yoga studio, has opened at 22 W. Mission St., Suite B in Santa Barbara.

The studio offers group classes, private instruction, workshops, teacher training and features a specialty boutique selling yoga apparel and accessories — all in an atmosphere of natural light and remarkable architecture.

YASA Yoga is running a New Student Special — two weeks of unlimited yoga for $30. It offers classes Monday through Saturday in all levels and styles, including Basics, Flow, Power, Yin and its signature YASA Core Fusion. It also provides students with professional advisement on which classes best fit their level, from beginning to advanced, and can outline a personalized program.

Owners Ryan and Stephanie Besler recently relocated to Santa Barbara from Scottsdale, Ariz., where they had been teaching yoga classes and managing YASA Yoga teacher training programs.

Stephanie Besler, a California native and UCSB alumna, said she’s thrilled to return to her home state and the city where she began her own yoga practice, bringing with her YASA’s unique brand of yoga instruction and spiritual expression.

“If you are making the effort, you will receive the benefits of the practice,” she said. “YASA Yoga classes leave you feeling grounded, inspired and at peace.”

OM Lounge, the boutique on location, carries yoga clothing brands for both men and women, including Spiritual Gangster and Be Present. Click here to shop online.

YASA Yoga’s grand opening celebration is scheduled for July 9. Attendees can enjoy free classes all day long and will save 25 percent off class packages and retail.

— Nancy Miller represents YASA Yoga.