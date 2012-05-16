Friday, June 22 , 2018, 12:03 pm | Fog/Mist 61º

 
 
 
 

Congressional Delegation Fights for California’s Agricultural Priorities in 2012 Farm Bill

Rep. Lois Capps joins 31 colleagues in signing letter to the House Committee on Agriculture

By Ashley Schapitl for Rep. Lois Capps | May 16, 2012 | 5:26 p.m.

In a letter to the House Committee on Agriculture on Wednesday, Reps. Lois Capps, Jerry McNerney, John Garamendi and 29 of their colleagues in the California congressional delegation detailed their top priorities in the upcoming 2012 Farm Bill, which Congress is expected to consider later this year.

The 2012 Farm Bill, which sets food and farm policy for the nation, provides multiyear funding for a wide range of agriculture programs.

“The 2012 Farm Bill is one of the biggest items on the agenda for Congress this year,” Capps said. “We know the legislation will have a significant impact on California’s growers and ranchers, and that’s why it was so important for our delegation to express its priorities to the Agriculture Committee. We want to ensure that our agriculture industry remains a pillar of the U.S. economy.”

McNerney added: “California produces the best specialty crops that are consumed in this country, such as asparagus and almonds. This year’s Farm Bill must level the playing field and grant more opportunities to the productive farmers from California. We grow some of the best grapes in the world and as a result, have a robust and thriving wine industry. Our family farmers stand to play a deciding role in our economic growth and we must do everything we can to help them flourish.”

“As a rancher and a pear farmer, I know the unique challenges that California’s agriculture community faces,” Garamendi said. “The Farm Bill offers the opportunity for California’s farm businesses to overcome these hurdles through advanced research, pest management and marketing assistance programs. The bill can also connect disadvantaged families, especially children, with the food they need to lead healthy, productive lives. I join my colleagues in urging the Committee to pass a fiscally responsible Farm Bill that helps America’s families and farmers to Make It In America and grow it in America.”

In the letter, the California lawmakers highlighted the importance of maintaining support for specialty crops, agricultural research, pest detection, nutrition and conservation — all of which are supported by the California Farm Bureau. California is the most productive agricultural region in the world, contributing $39 billion per year to California’s economy and supporting more than 1 million jobs.

California is ranked No. 1 nationwide in exports for “specialty crops” such as tree nuts, fruits and vegetables, and the state is ranked No. 2 in dairy production nationwide. Prior to reforms enacted in the 2008 Farm Bill, only large growers who produce commodity crops like corn and wheat were eligible to receive federal support. 

Earlier this year, Capps held Farm Bill listening sessions with Central Coast farmers and ranchers, as well as other key stakeholders in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties to discuss their priorities in the 2012 Farm Bill, many of which are specifically stressed and reflected in the letter to the House Committee.

For example, at the listening sessions, both Cal Poly’s Agricultural Research Initiative and the University of California Cooperative Extension Service discussed their efforts to use Farm Bill funding to develop new technologies and methods to eradicate pests and diseases that risk Central Coast agriculture, improve water management and food safety, and market fruits and vegetables grown on the Central Coast, including strawberries, avocados and citrus.

The lawmakers also expressed their strong support for preserving investments in nutrition programs for low-income Californians, including Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).

“The 2008 Farm Bill made historic investments in our country’s nutrition and food security programs,” Capps said. “We saw that with the downturn in the economy, these federal programs provided a critical safety net. Now is not the time to cut back on these vital programs.”

Click here to read the letter.

— Ashley Schapitl is press secretary for Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 