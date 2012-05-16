Canary Hotel Uncorks ‘Wine on the Perch’ Tasting Series

Kimpton’s Canary Hotel announces the return of its much-anticipated “Wine on the Perch” tasting events, beginning from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Monday, June 4.
Guests can indulge in the latest local vintages from Santa Barbara area vintners, taste delectable artisan cheeses served by Coast Restaurant, and soak up the stunning Santa Barbara views every Monday night this summer on Santa Barbara’s only rooftop terrace, The Perch.
To take advantage of this opportunity and sip fine wines from the region, while learning more about one of Santa Barbara County’s leading industries, guests can visit and get acquainted with the following winemakers this summer:
» June 4 — Consilience
» June 11 — Longoria
» June 18 — Tablas Creek
» June 25 — Deep Sea
» July 2 — Zaca Mesa
» July 9 — Malibu Winery
» July 16 — Qupe
» July 23 — Rusack
» July 30 — Au Bon Climat
» Aug. 6 — Lincourt
» Aug. 13 — Carr Winery
» Aug. 20 — Bridlewood
» Aug. 27 — Foley
» Sept. 3 — No tasting
» Sept. 10 — Melville
» Sept. 17 — Demetria
» Sept. 24 — Ampelos
» Oct. 1 — Brander
» Oct. 8 – Winery pending
» Oct. 15 — All vendors
The cost to attend is $25 per person, and tickets can be purchased at Coast Bar. Reservations are recommended. Guests must be age 21 or older. Click here or call 805.879.9100.
— Jennifer Guess is a publicist representing the Canary Hotel.