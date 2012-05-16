Doug Caines Named Football Coach for Santa Barbara High

He started with the program six years ago as a volunteer

Doug Caines will be Santa Barbara High School’s football coach, beginning 2012-13.

Caines has coached at Santa Barbara High for several years. He has been offensive coordinator, line coach, defensive coordinator and head junior varsity coach.

Caines has been a classroom teacher at Santa Barbara High for the past four years. He currently teaches four video production classes.

“I have been here for six years and started as a volunteer coach,” he said. “It is important to me to build student athletes. We live in a time where teenage apathy is at an all-time high and many kids do not have a passion for anything. I want to change that culture. I take a lot of pride in positively affecting the type of man that enters the community. What I want to do is build a culture that embodies a strong work ethic, discipline and fun.”

Principal John Becchio said, “Doug has been a fantastic coach for the Dons and is always student-centered in his approach. Doug will be an exceptional head coach who will take on the challenge of meeting the high expectations the school community has for Dons football.”

Coach Caines is a Santa Barbara High School Don, having graduated in 2000.

— Barbara Keyani is administrative services and communications coordinator for the Santa Barbara Unified School District.