emPowerSBC to Host Free Energy Upgrade Workshop in Santa Barbara

With spring cleaning in full bloom, now is the perfect time for local homeowners to create a healthier, more comfortable home by addressing their indoor air quality.

By accessing the County of Santa Barbara’s emPowerSBC program, homeowners can learn about high utility rebates and low-cost local financing to make home energy upgrades more affordable than ever. In addition, local jobs are created for qualified contractors as we see the home upgrade market grow.

Indoor air quality in many homes can be worse than the quality of outdoor air, making it an issue that should be high on a homeowner’s to—do list this spring. Smart home-energy upgrades can improve a home’s air quality and provide your family with a healthier, more comfortable, cost-efficient lifestyle.

Community members are invited to learn more about how to improve their homes’ indoor air quality by accessing home energy upgrades at a free workshop and barbecue from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, May 21, at the Santa Barbara Contractors Association, 914 Santa Barbara St.

RSVP is required. Click here to register. For more information, call 805.568.3566.

There will also be the opportunity to meet local lending partners, utility companies and qualified contractors. Attendees can enter to win a free home energy assessment, compliments of Allen Associates.

— Jenny Aurit is a communication and marketing consultant for Santa Barbara County’s emPowerSBC program.