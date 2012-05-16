Friday, June 22 , 2018, 12:12 pm | Fog/Mist 61º

 
 
 
 

Business

The Key to Organization Is Keeping Things Current, Experts Say

Mission Wealth Management workshop offers advice on reducing clutter, and managing spending and portfolios

By Alex Kacik, Noozhawk Business Writer | @NoozhawkBiz | May 16, 2012 | 1:42 a.m.

Whether there are papers stacking up in the file cabinet or PDF files cluttering a hard drive, the key to organization is keeping things current, according to Radiant Organizing owner Sara Caputo.

There are two reasons why things stack up — a lack of decision-making and systems, Caputo said at the Mission Wealth Management Financial Organization Workshop for Women on Tuesday at the Santa Barbara Club.

“Your systems should reflect how you think and your current life, because the No. 1 killer of organization is not keeping things current,” said Caputo, who organizes vertical files by categories and sub-categories.

Speakers discussed document organization, how to go paperless, spending and portfolio management.

Caputo recommended keeping tax returns, forms, canceled checks and receipts for seven years because the Internal Revenue Service has six years to challenge a return.

When it comes to bank records and bills, go through them every year, and unless they are bills for big purchases or records of housing payments, taxes and business expenses, discard them after a year, she said. Get rid of credit-card statements and receipts after 45 days if they aren’t related to taxes, Caputo added.

Find a home for every physical document and file it vertically, she said.

“The anatomy of a well-functioning office system is in, out, working and pending,” Caputo said. “The ‘in area’ is where things come at you and sit in one place until you are ready to work on them. Your brain doesn’t want to think about things in more than one place; that causes distraction and confusion.”

The working area is in the middle of the desk and contains what needs to be done now, while the pending area is anything in process, “that’s most of our stuff.” The out section contains papers that are finished.

Caputo also uses the hot, warm and cold system: keeping documents that need attention nearby or in the inbox, others that aren’t as immediate in a separate folder, and archiving less important documents.

Broadview Mortgage branch manager Kelly Marsh followed Caputo with a talk on transitioning from paper to digital.

Workshop participants worried about backing up their information, human error and the effort it takes to transition.

She recommended organizing Outlook email into rules, which automatically send emails with specific subjects into a separate indexed folder. While it does take time to scan documents, organizing and searching digitally is much easier, Marsh said.

“It can sound overwhelming, but I don’t think it has to be,” she said. “It’s not complex software, so if you wanted to bring in a stack as stuff, let us know and we can scan it for you and save it as PDFs.”

MWM Business Development Director Dannell Stuart ended the workshop with a discussion on spending and portfolio management. After her talk, she told Noozhawk that one of her goals was to go paperless.

“I’ve purged a lot of files, but I want to go paperless,” Stuart said. “It’s just knowing how to store things by chronological or subject, it’s finding the time to call the cable company and say stop sending me statements and have everything sent electronically.”

Stuart advised delineating fixed expenses, or ones that are necessary to maintain a basic standard of living, and discretionary expenses, or ones that can be adjusted.

After figuring out monthly spending and income, Stuart talked about the “90/70/30 Rule” in regards to a sustainable retirement income. At least 90 percent of the fixed expenses in retirement should be covered by predictable income like Social Security or a pension, less than 70 percent of an investment portfolio should be allocated to predictable income and at least 30 percent of the portfolio should be allocated to growth investments.

Stuart also recommended an annual withdrawal rate between 4 and 5 percent, and treating an investment portfolio as a future employer.

“I know it’s easier to dig our head in the sand and not pay attention to how our money is invested or how it’s being managed, but if you were to consider your portfolio as an employer, in that it will provide a steady paycheck to you in your retirement, you will think about your portfolio in a different way,” she said.

Noozhawk staff writer Alex Kacik can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @NoozhawkBiz, @noozhawk and @NoozhawkNews. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Dianne and Brianna Johnson
Dianne and Brianna Johnson
"We are committed to making our clients feel special by providing the concierge level service they deserve."

Full Profile >

 
 