Elizabeth Miller Named Interim President at Hancock College

Associate superintendent will take the reins temporarily while trustees search for José Ortiz's replacement

Trustees of Allan Hancock College have appointed an interim president to serve while they search for a replacement for José Ortiz, who is leaving for a job in the Bay Area.

Elizabeth Miller, the college’s associate superintendent/vice president for administrative services, will take the helm for the 2012-13 academic year, the college’s board of trustees decided this week.

Miller has been employed at the college since 1991, and has served in her current position since 2004. She also served as vice president, administrative services, 1998 to 2004, and as vice president, business services, from 1991 to 1998.

Prior to coming to Hancock, she was the business manager for El Camino Community College District in Torrance from 1986 to 1991.

Miller holds a doctorate from USC in educational policy, planning and administration, specializing in finance and school business management. She earned both a master’s degree and a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Cal Poly Pomona.

Miller will take over presidential duties June 20, upon the departure of Ortiz, who will become the new chancellor of the Peralta Community College District in Oakland. He has served as the district’s fourth superintendent/president since July 2005.

