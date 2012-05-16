Santa Barbara School District Selling Surplus Property Online

Vehicles, furniture, electronics and computer equipment are up for auction

The Santa Barbara Unified School District is now selling surplus property online at PublicSurplus.com.

Property such as vehicles, furniture, electronics and computer equipment is listed for auction as it becomes available.

There is no cost for buyers to register or to bid on the website. Accepted forms of payment may include credit card and wire transfer.

Click here for more information.

— Barbara Keyani is administrative services and communications coordinator for the Santa Barbara Unified School District.